Norman W. Smith Northfield — Norman Wayland Smith, 82, of Northfield died Wednesday, March 15th 2023 at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He was born April 2, 1940 in East Granville, VT; the son of Leo and Joyce (Freeman) Smith. He lived in the Roxbury/Northfield area. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1960. He served in the US Army. He worked as a carpenter in the Northfield area for several years. He also worked and retired from Norwich University in the grounds department. He was an avid gardener, always looking for the elusive plant no one else had; loved antique cars and reading. He is survived by his brother Harold Smith, sisters Janice Smith Sherman and Pat Smith, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Homer and Edward Smith; sister Agnes Smith Mitchell, and several dogs named Bud. There are no calling hours. Military funeral honors were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Chapel in Randolph Center. Pallbearers were Scott Smith, Matt Dezan, Tony Roderick, Derrick Reeve, Dennis Sherman, and Richard Freeman Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans Charity, Vermont Chapter, 215 North Main St, White River Jct., 05001. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfunerals.com. The Day Funeral Home in Randolph is assisting the family with arrangements.
