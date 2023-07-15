Norman W. Hayford OCALA, FL — Norman W. Hayford, 72, of Ocala Palms Community in Ocala, Florida unexpectedly passed on June 22, 2023. Norman was born in Hardwick, VT on March 19, 1951 to Leon Hayford and Pauline Martin-Hayford. Norman graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, VT in 1969. After completing school, he married his high school sweetheart Dianna Adams on February 1, 1969. They were married for 54 years. Norman started his career in 1969 at Smith Whitcomb and Cook in Barre VT as a machinist. He was then hired by Bailey Brothers in Woodsville, NH as a manager for 40 years. Prior to retirement, he worked closer to home for Bond Auto of Barre, VT. Norman was a respected, dedicated, loved employee, community member and friend. Norman and Dianna resided in East Barre, VT and had 3 children. Sherrel, Holly and Mark (predeceased). Norman was a dedicated, detail oriented, loving and hardworking husband and father. He worked 2 jobs for many years to provide for his family. Norman was capable of engineering anything and helped everyone surrounding him. He had a passion for cars and his hobbies included working on race cars, restoring cars or just about anything. Norman was a man of few words, yet you could always see and feel his love. He took great pride in admiring his wife sing and perform. He always had a smile and a glow whenever she was on stage. His deep love for her was seen by all. Upon retirement, Norman and Dianna moved to Ocala, Florida in 2016, where they created a beautiful home that Norman restored. They are surrounded by a community if tight knit friends and have had so much joy in retirement years. Norman will be deeply missed in his community of Ocala Palms and his home town of Barre, VT. Norman is survived by his wife Dianna Hayford. His daughter Sherrel Davison and husband Kenneth of Graniteville, VT His daughter Holly Pembroke and David Pembroke of Middlesex, VT Grandchildren Tyler Whittemore and Fiancé Ashley Kennett, Paige Whittemore, Ella Pembroke, Lola Pembroke, Chloe Pembroke and great grandchildren Macie Kennett and expected in August Kinsley Whittemore. Sister Phyliss Dailey (Predeceased) Sister-in-law Lynn Couture and husband Steven. A special thank you to Charlene Brown for your support and kindness. As per Normans wishes, there will be no services
