Norman “Joe” Coates BARRE TOWN — Norman “Joe” Coates, 91, formerly of Montpelier and most recently of Barre Town, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Central Vermont Medical Center. Joe was born on June 30, 1931, the son of Clifton and Margaret (Callahan) Coates. He attended and later graduated from St. Michael’s School in the class of 1950. While in high School, Joe worked as a lifeguard at the Montpelier pool and for the Vermont Highway Department, where he painted centerlines throughout the State. In 1951, Joe enlisted into the United States Navy, where he served basic training in Newport, R.I. He was then stationed at the Brunswick Maine Naval Air Station when it was reactivated during the Korean War. Joe worked in the Naval Photo lab and in June of 1954, he was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga in Brooklyn, NY. Joe was later honorably discharged in 1954. While in the Navy, Joe was introduced to a nursing student named Louise Marfuggi at the DeGoesbriand Hospital in Burlington. They were married on May 14, 1955 in St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. After returning home, Joe worked in the engineering department for New England Telephone. He later joined the National Grange Insurance Company as a resident adjuster for the Northeastern, VT. In 1970, Joe was hired by the Vermont Department of Banking and Insurance to establish the Consumer Affairs Division. In 1978, Joe transferred to the Department of Public Service and established it’s Consumer Affairs Division. He oversaw this division until his retirement in 1993. Joe was active in the Montpelier City Government where he served 9 years as Alderman for Ward 1. He was also the Assistant Director of the Civil Defense during the Cuban Missile Crisis and 24 years he served on the Montpelier Fire Department Call Force, retiring as a Call Force Captain. He also served on the Board of Directors for CVARC and was a charter member of the Central Vermont Chapter of Ducks Unlimited; a life member of the Montpelier VFW post 793, the American Legion Post #3, and the Elks Lodge # 924 Joe’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, and woodworking, especially cabinetry. In 1994, Joe and Louise moved to Barre Town. There, he served on the cemetery commission and volunteered at the Town’s Lawn Waste Sight. In July 2020, Joe was awarded the “Wayne Pelkey Award” by the Barre Town SelectBoard for his 25 years of Volunteerism to the town. He is survived by his wife; Louise Coates of Barre Town; his children, Mary Louise Dahmer and husband James of Tampa, FL, David Coates and his wife Jennifer Gerber of Casanova, VA and J. Paul Coates and his wife Rhonda of Cabot, VT; Three grandchildren, Chelsea, Hannah, and Becca; great grandchildren, Emma Bennett, Lane Bennett, Kayden Michael, Dante Dahmer, Mason Hayes, Elliana Hayes, Anthony Michael and Zander Dahmer. There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Monica’s in Barre, VT. Joe will be interred at the Vermont Veteran Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
