Norman James WATERBURY CENTER — Norman James, 86, of Waterbury Center, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 29, 2022, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. Born June 24, 1935, Norman graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1953. He served from 1955-1959 in the U.S. Air Force where he received training in armed forces radio and television services. Upon his honorable discharge, Norman was hired by WDEV as a radio announcer and news reporter. Norman transitioned to governmental and political news reporting for WCAX before returning to WDEV as their political reporter and news director. During his tenure, Norman received the prestigious Aiken fellowship award. In 1972, Norman was asked to join the staff of Gov. Thomas P. Salmon as a special assistant to the governor. After Governor Salmon’s re-election bid failed in 1977, Norman transitioned to the State of Vermont office of economic opportunity and the state energy office. Norman’s drive for knowledge and opportunity landed him at the International Coins and Currency in Montpelier, Vermont, in the early-'80s before joining the Barre Granite Association as editor and executive vice president until his (first) retirement in 1991. Norman came out of retirement to join the Vermont Chamber of Commerce in late-1991, as their vice president of programs and manager of Project Road Safe. He was instrumental in creating Project Road Safe, a motor vehicle driving safety program funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation until his (second) retirement in 2005. Retirement didn’t suit Norman, just yet. In early-2006, he joined the State of Vermont Department of Labor as manager of Project Road Safe, a motor vehicle driver safety program, then transitioned to the Associated General Contractors of Vermont where he retired in 2017. Norman met and married his wife of 38 years, Lindel James. They resided in Montpelier, Vermont, where Norman was a longtime volunteer and board member of the Vermont Mountaineers from 2003-2014. Norman and Lindel retired in 2017 to Sun City Center, Florida, where they fostered new friendships within their community. Norman was active with the Sun City Center security patrol and scorekeeper for the men’s 55 and over softball club. His memberships include the South Bay Genealogical Society, Sun City Center Men’s Club, and Lawn Bowling Club. Norman and Lindel moved back to New England in August of 2021, to be closer to family. Norman is survived by his children, Amy James (wife Sara Whittemore), Peter James, Andy James (wife Pam), Steven James (wife Sherrie); stepdaughters, Beth Simpson (son-in-law Michael), Melanie Alvarez (fiancé Brian Monnat); and brother, David James. Norman had 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren whom he adored and loved. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Lindel; his parents, Lorraine and Norman James Sr.; and his brother, Peter, who died at birth. SERVICES: A memorial service for Norman will be held at the St. Augustine Church, 16 Barre St. Montpelier, Vermont, on Tuesday, June 21, starting at 1 p.m. A reception will directly follow the service, at the VFW located at 1 Pioneer St., Montpelier, Vermont. Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton. To view Norman's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://csnh.com/.
