Norman G. Andrews HYDE PARK — Norman Gerald Andrews, 75, of Hyde Park died at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, on May 16, 2023, following a brief illness. His loving family was by his side through his journey. He was born June 3rd, 1947, in Hardwick; the son of the late, Lewis and Ethelyn (Davis) Andrews. He attended Woodbury Public School and graduated from Hardwick Academy in the class of 1965. He continued his education at Champlain College in Burlington, graduating with honors in 1967. Norm joined the Army Reserves in 1967, Proudly served his country stateside, until being honorably discharged in 1973. On June 10th, 1967, he married Betty Ruth Travers at the United Church in Hardwick. Norm’s work experience started in public accounting but led him to senior level management positions in private business and banking. He decided in 1990 to set his own course and for the last three decades plus provided business management, leadership, and accounting consulting services to private business, educational institutions, non-profits, and governmental entities leaving his mark throughout Vermont. Norm’s ability to develop meaningful relationships with those he worked with throughout his career was his greatest asset. Norm was an active and respected member of the Hyde Park and Lamoille County Community for more than 46 years. Norm most recently served as Chair of the Board of Lamoille Health Partners. Over the years he served many other volunteer roles with the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park, Hyde Park Elementary School, Lamoille Union High School, Johnson State College Foundation, and the Village of Hyde Park among others. There was nothing more important to Norm than his family and he loved them with all his being. Norm was the greatest supporter and cheerleader of his children as well as others close to him who he would often refer to as “kid”. Norm was unabashedly protective of those he took under his wing. He enjoyed time outside caring for his property, daily walks around Hyde Park Village, feeding the birds, and his volunteer work. Norm will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Norm is survived by his wife, Betty, of Hyde Park; two children, Matthew Andrews and his wife, Kristie Oliver, of Colchester and Heather Andrews and her husband, W. Blake Lanford, of Boston; a brother, Lewis Andrews and his wife, Kay, of Clifton Park, NY; extended family, friends; and many to whom he served as a mentor. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Copley Hospital for the unbelievable care and compassion they provided in Norm’s final days. A Celebration of Norm’s Life will be held from 2-4 PM., on Saturday June 3rd,2023, at 92 West Main St., Hyde Park, Vt 05655 with a few attendees sharing thoughts and memories at 3 PM. Cards or notes with stories of remembrance would be warmly received at: Family of Norm Andrews, P.O. Box 158, Hyde Park, VT 05655. In honor of Norm, take a few moments and go outside for a walk. If it happens to be in the early morning or evening hours and you are lucky enough to see the elusive Red Cardinal, know that it was his favorite bird. In Norm’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any of the following organizations: Lamoille Health Partners, 609 Washington Highway, Morrisville, Vt. 05661 or to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vt. 05661. Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.