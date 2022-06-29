Norman Driscoll Roy WATERFORD — Norman Driscoll Roy, age 81, of Remick Road, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Norman was born on March 27, 1941, the son of Henry and Roseanna (Perreault) Roy in Barre, VT and grew up in Barre, VT. He attended St. Monica’s Catholic School from the 1st through the 8th grades and graduated from Spaulding High School in the Class of 1959. On April 27, 1963, he married the former Edith Mary Gile and shared 59 years together raising four children. He was a machinist working for Advanced Mold in CT and VT Mold in his home state. A Great husband and father, he will be remembered for his ingenuity, photography and family vacations. He enjoyed traveling to Alaska and especially the fishing there, as well as a great sense of adventure, skydiving in 2011 at the age of 70. Even in his last days, Norman never lost his sense of humor nor his passion for the NY Yankees. He is survived by his beloved wife, Edith of Waterford, VT, 3 children: David Roy and wife, Donna, of Waterford, Lisa Jameson and husband, Douglas, of Wallingford, CT, Linda Salter and husband, Wesley, of Elk Grove, CA, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas M. Roy in 2001, his sister, Ann (Roy) Milne in 2017, his sister-in-law, Victoria (Harvey) Corona in 2018 and brother, Marcel Roy in 2020, nephew, Michael Roy. There will be no services or calling hours at this time. Memorial donations may be made the Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
