Norman D. Beck BARRE TOWN — Norman D. Beck, 93, of Wildersburg Common, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Born on Oct. 29, 1926, in Barre, he was the son of Wendelin and Freida Beck - the fourth of five children. Norman graduated from Spaulding High School in the Class of 1944. A U.S. Army World War II veteran, he honorably served at The Pentagon and following his service, attended college at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) where he graduated in 1951 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, Norman returned to Barre and worked in the family’s granite manufacturing business with his father, Wendelin Beck, his uncle, Charles Beck, and cousin, Paul Beck. Norman represented the third generation of family leaders at Beck & Beck, a company founded in 1896 by his immigrant grandfather, Lothar Beck, and two of his cousins who had all recently arrived from Germany. The company grew to become one of Barre’s largest and most modern granite manufacturing plants. Norman was committed to his family, and he also embraced a long life involving leadership, service and giving back. In addition to being president of Beck & Beck Inc. for many years until his retirement in 1985, Norman served on numerous corporate and nonprofit boards and was an active member in many service clubs. He served as president of the Barre Granite Association; president of the American Monument Association; president of Smith, Whitcomb and Cook; vice president of Pennsylvania Granite Co.; on the Advisory Board of the Barre Merchants Bank Branch; and on the Board of Directors of Central Vermont Hospital. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Barre Elks Club, and president of the Barre Kiwanis Club. Survivors include his twin daughters, Cheryl "Shelby" Beck Hilferty and husband Bob, and Lynn Beck Zider and husband Bob; six grandchildren, John "JB" Hilferty and wife Paulette, Katie Hilferty Babic and husband David, Jennie Zider Carnes and husband Geoff, Betsy Zider Moran and husband Mike, Christy Zider Pearce and husband Andrew, and Mary Zider; 11 great-grandchildren, Zoe and Phin Hilferty, Wyatt, Adele and Hazel Babic, Jack and Sawyer Carnes, Jake and Hunter Moran, and Madison and Oliver Pearce; as well as extended family, Cindy Donlon; and his caregivers, Annette Corliss, RN, and Pamela Hamilton, whose support was invaluable over the past year. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Celina "Tillie" Beck, on Nov. 7, 2019; his granddaughter, Amy Hilferty; two older brothers, Robert and Allan; his older sister, Barbara, and younger sister, Joan. Norman will always be remembered for his deep love of family, his wise and effective leadership, his ease and warmth when socializing, his sense of humor, and much more. In the final months of his long and fulfilling life, Norman increasingly spoke about his readiness to go to his eternal home, and about his growing excitement to once again see his departed wife, Tillie, the love of his life for over 70 years. A private family viewing will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, Vermont. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
