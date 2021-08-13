Norman C. Dix PLAINFIELD — Norman C. Dix, 87, of Hollister Hill Road, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Born on Sept. 16, 1933, at home in Plainfield, he was the son of Leon and Madeline (Cassavoy) Dix. Norman attended school in Plainfield and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1952. On June 19, 1953, he married Sallie M. Gibson in Cabot. They made their home in Plainfield. Sallie passed away in 2011. On Nov. 13, 2012, he married Judith Cerutti in Cape Gerardo, Missouri. Norman was employed by Buttura and Sons Granite Co. for 20 years, before starting his own businesses, Dix Rubbish Removal and Wood by Dix. He retired from the rubbish business after 28 years and continued to operate his firewood business until his passing. His memberships included the Mount Sinai Temple #3 of Montpelier – where he was the custodian of property for over 30 years; Mount Sinai #3 Arab Patrol and driver of Caliope Parade truck for over 30 years; Barre Lodge of Elks #1535; Mutuo Inc.; and the Canadian Club of Barre. He also was a past member of the Plainfield Fire Department; past president of the Plainfield Fireman’s Club; past master and treasurer of Wyoming Lodge #80; past patron and treasurer of Kingsbury Chapter #77 O.E.S.; former member of the York Rite Bodies of Montpelier; past president of Ianis Shrine Club; and 32nd degree member of Scottish Rite Bodies of Montpelier and Burlington. In his leisure time, he enjoyed cutting firewood, traveling and collecting varied and eclectic objects that brought him great joy, including mechanical toys, pinball machines and coins. Survivors include his wife, Judith C. Dix, of Plainfield; his children, Conrad Dix and his wife, Petra, of Florida, Cheryl LeTourneau and her husband, Ed, of Marshfield, Donna Ferrario and her husband, John, of Barre, and Matthew Dix and his wife, Rebecca of Chilmark, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Dennis Dix, of Plainfield, Nancy Perry, also of Plainfield, and Dianne Myrick, of Kansas, Oklahoma; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Sallie Dix. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Canadian Club of Barre. Family and friends may call on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyoming Masonic Lodge #80, c/o John Domey, 299 Hollister Hill Road, Plainfield, VT 05667.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.