Norma R. Ryan NORTHFIELD FALLS — Norma R. Ryan (Mercier), 93, of Northfield Falls, Vermont passed away February 5th at her home surrounded by her five daughters. Norma was born in Montpelier, Vermont to Raymond and Dorothy (Willette) Mercier on November 15, 1929. She attended Saint Michaels School in Montpelier, graduating in 1949. She married the love of her life Floyd (Skip) Ryan on September 27, 1952, and they remained happily married until his death in June of 1987. Norma was a member of Saint John's parish in Northfield and was also a member of the Northfield Senior Center and the American Legion Post #63. Before her retirement, Norma had worked at Norwich University and First National Bank. Norma cherished her family, weekly dinners, and cards with her sister and daughters. She loved her Facebook fans, and her Amazon Alexa, which gave her great entertainment. Norma enjoyed her trips to her daughter’s camp in West Charleston, and loved to watch wildlife out her window, especially her cardinals. Her many visits from her grandchildren always brightened her day. Norma is survived by her loving children, Pam Boyce (widow of James) of Northfield, Marcy Dukette (Raymond) of Northfield, Gaye Lincoln (Tom) of Brookfield, Julie Pinard (widow of Scott) of Northfield Falls, and Angela Tash (Francis) of Northfield. Norma had 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Margie Truman and brothers Robert and David Mercier. She is predeceased by her husband Floyd, as well as their son Raymond and granddaughter Pamela Wheeler. She was also predeceased by her two brothers Bernard and Donald Mercier. By those who loved her, she will be remembered for her infectious -and slightly mischievous smile, as well as her sincere love for the Lord in whose arms she now rests. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 15th at 11:00am at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Vine Street in Northfield. Memorial contributions may be made in Norma’s honor to the CVHH & Hospice team or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Norma’s family would like to thank Alexis Malcolm from Green Mountain Practice and the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice team for their loving care of our mom. The family also appreciates the kind acts of her surrounding neighbors.
