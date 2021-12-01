Norma (Halo) Luce WATERBURY CENTER — Norma (Halo) Luce, 87, of Waterbury Center, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. She was born to Louis Halo and Beatrice Mitchell on Aug. 12, 1934, in Queen City Park, South Burlington. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1952 and began her career in secretarial work, spending 21 years at Northfield Jr./Sr. High School. There, she was an integral part of keeping the school running smoothly. In 1989, she and her husband served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Dakota, working with the Lakota Sioux. She enjoyed playing tennis, dancing, quilting, reading, scrapbooking and genealogy research. She also was a formidable card player, and two of her favorite pastimes were playing cribbage and Rook. Most of all, she treasured time spent with family and friends. She was the cornerstone of the family, hosting yearly reunions and holidays. She made so much joy, laughter and happy memories possible. She leaves her husband, Walter Luce, of Waterbury Center; her sons, Robert Kirby, of Randolph, Derek Kirby and his wife, Dyann, of Swanton, Steven Kirby and his wife, Kathleen Newbrough, of Brookfield; six stepchildren, Sharon Carter, Linda Gile, Melanie Hills, Cindy Black and Walter B. Luce, of Utah, and Fred Luce, of New Hampshire. Her daughter, Pamela Ann Kirby Mitchell, preceded her in death in 1978. She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Jessica Kirby, Jennifer Kirby, Kyle Kirby, Paige Kirby and Elena Newbrough, 15 step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Visiting hour will be held on Dec. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 224 Hersey Road in Berlin 05602, with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com
