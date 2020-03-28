Norma D. Cassani BARRE — Norma D. Cassani, 95, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin after a brief illness. Born on April 23, 1924, in Barre, she was the daughter of Amilcare and Angelina Gobbi. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Norma loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was especially fond of sharing cherished memories of all her lifelong friends from her neighborhood. Norma enjoyed many happy times with her family at Joe’s Pond. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and was proud of all the afghans she made for family members. Norma also was an avid New England Patriots and Tom Brady fan, watching their games regularly. Survivors include her four children, Anthony (Dutch) Cassani and his wife, Jean, of Barre; Carla Gabert and her husband, Jim, of York, Pennsylvania; Louis Cassani and his wife, Mary Anne, of West Danville; and Brenda Priley and her husband, Steve, of Lincoln, California; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her niece Sandra Fugere, of Barre. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Anthony (Tony) Cassani; her sisters, Alma Gobbi, Ann Myers and Enrichetta Gobbi; her brother, Reno Gobbi; and her great-granddaughter Emma Cassani. The service to honor and celebrate Norma’s life will be held at the convenience of her family at a later date. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Woodridge Nursing Home for their wonderful care during our mother’s stay there. A special thank you to Gigi, who Norma loved dearly, for her care and for keeping the family informed. We also want to thank Sandra Fugere for the love and companionship she gave our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Norma’s honor to Woodridge Nursing Home Patient Activity Fund, 142 Woodridge Drive, Berlin, VT 05602, or to your favorite charity. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
