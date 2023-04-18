Norinne H. Trono RUTLAND — Norinne Hepsy Trono, 97, died Saturday April 8, 2023 at The Meadows at East Mountain. She was born on May 21, 1925 in Burlington, VT the daughter of Deal and Katherine (Hornbrook) Aseltine. She graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1942. Norinne married her sweetheart, Guy Trono of Burlington on May 2, 1943. Norinne and Guy dedicated themselves to each other and their family. They were married for 64 years. After Guy returned from serving in World War II, they started their family and relocated to Mineville, NY where Guy taught High School from 1947-1955. Following teaching opportunities, the family then moved to Fort Plain, N.Y where they resided for 25 years. Following Guys retirement, they relocated to Sun City, Florida until 2016 when she returned home to Vermont. Norinnes’ faith and family were most important to her. Norinne was a woman of great personal strength and uncompromising values. She never failed to speak her mind. Even into her later years, she remained well-read and in tune with current events. Her greatest pride was her five boys (all of whom were perfect angels and hardly ever fought). She learned to enjoy watching all sports (with five active boys she didn’t have a choice) especially the Yankees and the Knicks. She greatly reveled in her boys achievements and closely followed the lives of their children and grandchildren. We loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed. Norinne is survived by her three sons and their families, Thomas Trono, of Glastonbury, CT, Richard and Mary Trono of Rutland, Robert and Brigitte Trono of McLean, VA, daughter-in-law Linda Trono of East Montpelier, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Guy, sons Terry Trono of East Montpelier, James Trono of Springfield, MA, daughter-in-law Mary Smith Trono and brother Deal Aseltine, of Wethersfield, CT. The family greatly appreciates the staff of The Meadows at East Mountain for the wonderful care and love they provided mom for the last two years. A graveside prayer service will be held Saturday June, 10 2023 at 10:00am at Resurrection Park Cemetery 200 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, VT 05403. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be donated to the Audubon Society of Vermont, 255 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, VT 05462. Arrangements are in the care of Clifford Funeral Home 2 Washington Street, Rutland VT 05701.
