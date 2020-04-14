Noreen C. Murray GRANITEVILLE — Noreen Clark Murray, 94, a longtime resident of Baptist Street, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on Dec. 2, 1925, in Barre, she was the daughter of Alexander and Teresa (Mochetti) Clark. She attended elementary school in Barre City and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1943. On Oct. 5, 1952, Noreen married the love of her life, Donald W. Murray, in Barre. The two made their home in Graniteville for the remainder of their days, where they raised their two children. Donald passed away in 1965. Noreen began her working career at the Wells Lamson Quarry in Websterville. She then went to work for the Rock of Ages Corporation for some time, before being employed at the State of Vermont for 19 years until her retirement in 1988. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Graniteville, where was an elder on the church council. She was also a Past Matron of the Ruth Chapter and a member of Charity Chapter of the Order of the Easter Star. Throughout Noreen’s life she had many hobbies. The most important of those was her passion for playing golf and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her son, Donald C. Murray and his wife, Lynn, of Graniteville; her daughter Alison Marlowe of Portsmouth, Virginia; her three grandchildren Kathryn Martin and her husband, Luke, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Ariel Leggett of West Lebanon, New Hampshire and Christy Martineau and her husband, Joshua, of Graniteville. She also leaves her great-grandchildren Luke Martin Jr., Zoe Martin, Osiris Leggett, Frank Bugby, Stella Bugby and Calvin Martineau She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Donald. A service to honor and celebrate Noreen’s life will be held in the First Presbyterian Church in Graniteville at a later date to be announced. Interment will follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Websterville. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home of Barre is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www. hookerwhitcomb.com
