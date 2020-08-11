Noreen C. Murray rites GRANITEVILLE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Noreen C. Murray, 94, was held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Websterville. She passed away on April 10, 2020. Rev. Stephen Berry, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Graniteville, and Rev. Carl Hilton-VanOsdall, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Barre, co-led the service, reading from scripture and offering the committal prayers. The congregation sang the hymns “Be Thou My Vision” and “A Mighty Fortress is our God” and the song “The Parting Glass” was sung by Lindsay Sullivan. Family and friends shared memories of Noreen’s life. The pallbearers were Joshua Martineau, grandson, and family friends, Kevin Scott, Phil Scott, Alan Garceau, Russell Slora and Raymond Shea. Following the service, family and friends gathered at the Murray home in Graniteville for a time of fellowship and sharing. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
