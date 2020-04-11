Norbert D. Rhinerson BERLIN — Norbert D. Rhinerson passed away on April 6, 2020, at the age of 94. Norbert was born to Alvin and Amy (Holman) on June 29, 1925, in Edmund, Wisconsin. Norbert worked with his father and brother at his father’s general store in Cobb, Wisconsin, and with his brother as staff of the Cobb Gazette throughout his younger years. After his graduation from the University of Wisconsin, Norbert served as an electrical engineer for several companies and municipalities, including at Northern Indiana Public Service Corporation, in Hammond, Indiana, North American Aviation in Los Angeles, California, Badger Ordinance Works in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and finally serving as general manager at Kaukauna Electric and Water Department, and then serving as manager of the Municipal Light Department in Reading, Massachusetts. Norbert retired on June 30, 1987, and moved to Berlin with his wife. After 27 years in Berlin and five years in Williamstown, Norbert and his wife moved back to Wisconsin in September 2019. Throughout his life, Norbert was active in many Lutheran churches, civic and other work related organizations, including in leadership roles at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Berlin, VT, the WELS District Mission Board, The Rotary Club of Montpelier and the Berlin Historical Society. Norbert is survived by wife of 70 years Alma (Hutchinson) and four children Mark of Muscoda, Wisconsin, Ann (Charles) of Neenah, Wisconsin; Paul (Tina) of Epping, New Hampshire, and John (Virginia) of Conneaut, Ohio; his son-in-law Tom Bailey (Jean) of Hanson, Massachusetts, and daughter-in-law Judy (Alan) Rhinerson of Oxford, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Claudette Rhinerson; his brother-in-law Kenneth Hutchinson; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to memorials at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 46 Warner Road Barre, VT 05641 (www.ctrlutherlandvt.com), or the scholarship fund of the Rotary Club of Montpelier (www.montpelier-rotary.org)]. Westgor Funeral Home Condolences www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
