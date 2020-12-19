Nona Belle Flint BROOKFIELD — Nona Belle Flint passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, at the age of 85. Nona was born on July 24, 1935, in Plainfield, Vermont. She was daughter to Guy A. and Marjorie (Moore) Batchelder. Nona graduated in 1953 and later met Douglas F. Flint at a dance. They were married on Nov. 20, 1954, and purchased a small dairy farm in Brookfield. They had five daughters and continued to operate the dairy farm until September of 2016 with the assistance of oldest daughter, Elaine, and other family members. In her spare time, Nona enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Her most favorite hobby was making crafts from wood. She utilized all the necessary tools, including saws, lathes, drills, and would then hand-paint the item to create beautiful crafts of all shapes and sizes! Nona and Doug were members of the John Deere Two Cylinder Club for many years. Nona is survived by her loving husband of 66 years; and daughters, Elaine of Brookfield, Carla (spouse Francis) of Brookfield, Carol of Brookfield, Cheryl (spouse Darrel) of Williamstown and Kimberly (spouse Michael) of Haverhill, Massachusetts. Nona was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Jason, Erin, Jennifer, Krystal, Jeremy, Timothy, Shannon and Zoe; and six great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Isabel, Madysen, Hunter, Nesmith and Mercedez. Nona also leaves behind her brother, Mansfield (spouse Ellen) of Duluth, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. Nona was predeceased by her parents and infant daughter. Due to the weather and pandemic, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held for Nona in May or June of 2021 when it is safe for families and friends to get together and share their memories. Contributions may be made to the Vermont Alzheimer’s Chapter or to the American Heart Association in honor of Nona. The Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, Vermont, assisted with the arrangements.
