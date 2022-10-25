Nil F. “Beaver” Gagnon MORRISVILLE — Nil Fernand “Beaver” Gagnon, 91, of Morrisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at The Manor Nursing Home in Morrisville, where he resided for the past seven years and was being cared for by amazing, dedicated people who became family to him. He was born November 28, 1930, in Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Alfred and Leah (Lafond) Gagnon. He attended public schools in Quebec until he was needed to help support the family farm during the depression. In 1953, Nil and his new bride, Yvette Marguerite LaPlante, immigrated to the United States on their wedding day. Nil was sponsored for his Green Card to work on LeBoeuf Blanc Farm in Stowe, where they made their new home for several years. His family relocated briefly to Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Barre before settling in Graniteville to raise their family. They later enjoyed a smaller home in Williamstown, VT, until retirement. Nil was a hard-working man, earning him the nickname of “Beaver”, by which most people knew him. He was a lumber jack in his early years and worked on several farms. Once in Barre, he attended courses to become a stonecutter. He worked in the granite industry until his retirement in the mid-90’s, beginning at the Bianchi Shed and ending at Thurber Granite, as well as co-owning G & G Granite in Barre for several years. He and his wife soon became snowbirds, enjoying Florida in the winter and Elmore during the summer. Life was good! Nil was a member of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville, and a Lifetime member of the Canadian Club in Barre. He was very much a hard-working family man and had a wonderful sense of good-hearted humor. He enjoyed partying, socializing, and sharing a beer (or two …) with friends. He had a lifelong love of dogs, working in the woods, maple sugaring, planting a garden and enjoyed playing with (and fixing) anything that had a motor – cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, tractors, four wheelers, you name it! He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him for his smile and the ability to make everyone feel welcomed. Survivors include three daughters: Suzanne Marsha and her husband, Michael, of Vershire; Nicole Lafaille and her husband, Michael, of Barre; and, Annette Small and her husband, Jeff, of Elmore. Four siblings: Laurier Gagnon, Louisette Gagnon, and Marthe Lafond, all of Coaticook, Quebec; Bernadette Gadbois and her partner Bob, of Plattsburg, NY. Five grandchildren: Chris Lafaille and his wife, Laura; Jeff Lafaille and wife, Kellie; Jeremy Small, Melissa Anderson and Sarah Slothower and her husband, Don; Beloved great-grandchildren: Hailey, Meadow, Peyton, Chase, Avery, Sawyer and Andy, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nil was predeceased by his loving wife, Yvette, of 67 years, and six siblings: Lorraine Isabelle (Arthur), Marielle Lavois (Real), Adrian Gagnon (Solange), Armand Gagnon (Therese), Fernande Lehoux (Maurice) and Bertrand Gagnon (Anita). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville, with Father Jon Schnobrich, Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Hyde Park after the mass, followed by a reception to share memories, laughs and a cold one (or two) in Nil’s honor. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Justice for Dogs, PO Box 1014, Wolcott, VT 05680; Central VT Humane Society, PO Box 687, Barre, VT 05641; or the Central VT Council on Aging, 59 N Main Street, Ste 200, Barre, VT 05641 Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, VT. Online Condolences are welcome at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.