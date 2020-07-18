Nicolas McKeever MONTPELIER — It is with a heavy heart that the family of Nicolas McKeever, Nick to all who knew and loved him, passed away unexpectedly in Barre, Vermont, on May 24, 2020. Nick was born on July 27, 1988, in San Antonio, Texas. Nick is survived by his mother, Mary McKeever of Fayetteville, New York; his brother, Jesse Thomas of Fairfax, Vermont (Mary Beth, Nakita, Lawson); many uncles and their spouses/partners and extended families; several cousins, their spouses/partners and extended families. Nick was predeceased by his brother, Caidin McKeever; and his father, Peter Thomas. Nick died at a party, of an accidental overdose of heroin that had been laced with fentanyl and other restricted substances. Nick had, from a young age, been a risk-taker as has been noted in photographs of him jumping off of precipices and into the Pacific Ocean and an early venture as a 3-year-old, climbing up 30 feet into a tree in the family yard. Nick struggled with alcohol abuse through his young adult years trying rehab a few times, serving jail time and attending various counseling services and programs. Unfortunately, Nick’s risk-taking led him to sampling heroin. Nick loved to be with friends, was a skilled athlete and a die-hard Bears fan. His sly smile and friendly demeanor, his often angry looking appearance and his air of bravado covered up many issues for Nick. A friend once stated that Nick’s soul struggled to find a place and peace in this world. The effects of trauma made a significant impact on his life that Nick was not always willing to recognize. (Nick’s being adopted; his brother’s sudden accidental death; a close friend dying of a heart attack in front of him; his father’s struggles with alcohol and subsequent death.) It is the family’s sincere hope that you, who knew and loved him, remember all the parts of Nick and that his manner of passing is not at the forefront of your memories. Most people saw a young boy/man with an engaging slow smile; a person who loved fun; a talented athlete; someone who loved children and who truly loved animals; a person who loved life while struggling to navigate its rules, demands and expectations. The family asks that you remember him… remember him as a loving human being who struggled to overcome some things he could not quite understand fully. Please share your memories of Nick with his mom. Her wish is that you please don’t forget him. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, services and a celebration of Nick’s life have had to be put on hold for the time being. An updated notice will be publicized in the future. Donations in Nick’s honor and memory can be made to the Vermont Food Bank and to services assisting those who are struggling with addiction.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.