Nicola Rae Gabaree WATERBURY — 2/6/46 - 3/18/20 It is with broken hearts that Rhonda, George Jr., Verna and Sam are saddened to convey the death of their wonderful, beautiful and awesome mother Nicola Rae Gabaree (Nickie). Nickie’s life ended way to soon due to complications of the awful disease they call Alzheimer’s. Born in Bethel, Nickie was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Caroline (Clook) Butterfield. Nickie was predeceased not only by both of her parents but also her brother Ronald. Nickie is survived by her sister Natalie Clook. Nickie was the most wonderful mother / Meme / Grandma Nickie / sister and friend that anyone could ask for. Nickie was definitely a fun-loving woman. She enjoyed a great many different activities in her life. From softball (in her younger years) to Yahtzee to going camping with friends and playing poker to name just a few. Playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the greatest joy in her life. She worked many different jobs throughout her life, but without a doubt her most favorite and rewarding was when she was driving for the company Wheels, transporting senior citizens. Nickie was in her element when she was helping others. She absolutely loved to help anyone if she could. Nickie married George Gabaree Sr. in 1965. Together they had four children and made their home in Waitsfield. After their divorce, she remained in Waitsfield until her children were grown, at that time she moved to Waterbury. During this time in her life she drove for the company now known as GMT. Nickie moved to Moretown with her life partner Carolyn Sayers, and they entered into a civil union in 2002. Nickie was predeceased by her civil union partner Carolyn. Nickie is survived by her four children, Rhonda, her partner Chris, of Waterbury; George Jr., his wife Tanya and their children Kayla and Evan, of Waitsfield; Verna, her partner Duane along with their children Mason and Slone, of Berlin; and Sam, his wife Amanda and their children Josh, Zack and Alleigh, of Hardwick. Nickie is also survived by her step grandchildren Colby and Devin, as well as her great-grandchildren, Landon and Hudson. Other survivors include her ex-husband George Gabaree Sr.; and her life partner's children, Brian Sayers, Randy Sayers and Tammy Reeves. Unfortunately, at this time, as everyone is aware, we are unable to gather in large groups, so Nickie’s children wish you would all join us at a later date for a Celebration of Life of this wonderful woman when this COVID-19 ban is lifted. We love you and will miss you Mom. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
