Newell A Shonio WORCESTER — Newell passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 8, 2023, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehab., with his wife and family by his side. He was born on November 27, 1936, in Montpelier, to Everett Shonio and Evelyn (Hill) Shonio. He grew up in Middlesex and Montpelier, moving to Brockton, MA, at age 15, eventually moving back to his home state of Vermont. Newell was an avid reader, enjoyed watching and feeding birds. He loved gardening; he and his first wife, Betty, grew vegetables to sell at their farm stand in Wrightsville for many years. Newell and Betty also ran a snack bar in Worcester for a few years. Newell worked for Grossman’s in Montpelier, then moved on to become a carpenter for over 50 years. He worked for various contractors in the area. He went on to become the carpenter at Vermont College. Newell had many talents; he was an inventor. He built numerous floats for parades for parades in Worcester, and other communities. He was a poet, writing many humorous poems; he was known as Uncle Noodle. He was a talented artist and discovered his ability for paint in his 70s. Newell will be remembered for his jokes, wit, and humor; his blue eyes and smile; and the love and support he showed to many. Newell is survived by his partner/wife of 37 years, Marcy Frink; four grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, first wife Betty Bolio, brother Elwyn Shonio, sister Patricia Benway, and stepsons Arnold and David Bolio. A celebration of his life will be held on September 16, 2023, at 11 am., at the Montpelier Senior Center, 58 Barre St., Montpelier, VT, with a potluck reception to follow. Please bring a dish to share. As a tribute to Newell, please dress casually and, if possible, in jeans, t-shirts, and flannel shirts. Memorial contributions can be made to Shonio’s Safe Haven, 1799 Cadys Falls Rd., Morrisville, VT 05661, or the Worcester United Methodist Church, PO Box 125, Worcester, VT 05682.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.