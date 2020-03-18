Nelson D. Craige ORANGE — Nelson Douglas Craige, 61, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Maidstone, Vermont, from a snowmobile accident, doing what he loved best. Nelson "Nellie" "The Fox" was born Oct. 6, 1958, in Barre, the son of Sylvia Sue (Sanderson) and Kelman D. Craige Sr. He attended Barre Town schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1976. Nelson previously worked at Dessureau Machine Shop, Cochran’s Inc., but spent the last 19 years employed at Rock of Ages as a skilled sandblaster and etcher. Lifelong friendships were fostered growing up in East Barre with the “gang.” Summers were spent at Joe’s Pond swimming, boating and fishing. There were always plenty of brothers, relatives and friends around to keep his appetite for adventure fulfilled, much to the chagrin of his mother, Suzie. At an early age, it was apparent that Nelson would be having seconds at life’s table. A debilitating injury at a young age never dampened his enthusiasm for living life to its fullest, self-pity or resentment never entered his mind. His credo of “It is what it is” was often recited in the face of adversity. In later years, Nelson caught the racing bug. Whether it was from behind the wheel, in the pits or in the stands, he loved Thunder Road and his extended racing family. Camp in Maidstone was a center for hunting, snowmobiling and gathering with friends and family. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and driving his vintage Volkswagen Bug. His memberships included the Mutuo, Barre Lodge of Elks #1535 and his beloved VFW Post #790. Nelson was a friend to all he met. He had an ability to relate with and reach people with his humor and understanding. He was married to, and later divorced, Elaine Nadeau. He was especially blessed to be invited to share his life while living with his nephew, Chip Grenier, and his fiancée, Libby Flannigan. Family includes his siblings, Kim Wimble and late husband Donnie, KC and Sue Craige, Deborah and Scott Fitzgerald, Sandy and Cathy Craige; his nieces and nephews, Brynn and Nick Hagget, Chip and Libby Grenier, Craige and Tara Grenier, Kelly and Jessie Burns, Amanda and Craig Matthews, Rory Fitzgerald, Rose Lee Craige and Toby Cromer; and his great-nieces and -nephews, Kyle, Liz, Travis, Ally, Bella, Bradley, Lelia, Jake, Rose, Lilie, Zoe and Emmy. A celebration of Nelson’s life will be planned for sometime this summer when events allow. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Family Center of Washington County, Bradley’s Fund, c/o FCWC, 383 Sherwood Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602; or to VFW Post #790, c/o Nelson Craige, P.O. Box 185, East Barre, VT 05649. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, assisted the Craige family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.