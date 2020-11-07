Nelda A. (Giannoni) Rossi BARRE — Nelda Alice (Giannoni) Rossi was born at home at 27 Foss St. in Barre, Vermont, on July 3, 1925, to Charles P. and Alice R. (Mariotti) Giannoni. Nelda passed away at home on the Barre Montpelier Road, just as she wanted, on Oct. 26, 2020. Nelda graduated from Spaulding High School in 1943 and Vermont College in 1947. She worked for the State of Vermont for many years, including 16 years as executive secretary of the Vermont Real Estate Commission, retiring in 1987. Nelda spent many years buying and selling antiques, collectibles and jewelry. She enjoyed mushrooming, playing bridge and mahjong, and volunteered for many years at the Vermont History Center in Barre. She also enjoyed researching her family roots and stayed in contact with her friends and relatives in northern Italy, culminating in a trip to Italy to celebrate her 90th birthday in 2015. She married Lawrence K. Rossi at St. Monica’s Church on May 15, 1948. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren R. Van Deren; her son, Larry Rossi (Michelle Parker); granddaughters, Jessica Van Deren (Dan Herlihy) and Elisabeth Rossi; grandsons, John Van Deren (SoHyun Kang) and Zachary Rossi; great-grandchildren, Celeste Herlihy, Baxter Herlihy, Faelen Rossi, Luciana Abare-Rossi and Alexander TaeO Van Deren; two sisters-in-law, Alba Rossi and Jeannine Giannoni; former daughter-in-law, Elaine Rossi; and many nieces and nephews and great friends. Nelda was predeceased by her son, L. Kevin Rossi, in 1997; by her husband, Lawrence, in January 2015 after 67 years of marriage; and her brothers, Charles and Dario Giannoni. As requested by Nelda, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be in the Berlin Corner Cemetery at the convenience of her family with a celebration of Nelda’s life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Vermont History Center, 60 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641; or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Nelda’s family sends a special thank you and gratitude to Dr. Ospina, Michelle Brazier, Polly Thomas, Mary Alice Giannoni, Bette Calcagni, Vilma Pinchetti and the many friends and family who spent time visiting on her front porch.
