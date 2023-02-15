Neil R. Stout HARDWICK — Neil R. Stout, a professor of history at the University of Vermont for nearly 40 years, died at his home in Hardwick on February 3. He was 90. He was born on August 12, 1932, in Lowell, Ohio, the first child of Ralph Stout, a farmer, and Carrie Baker Stout, a schoolteacher. He grew up on the family’s small farm, which had no electricity or indoor plumbing for much of his childhood. He excelled in school and also won farming awards through 4-H. He attended Harvard on a scholarship, graduating in 1954, spent two years in the Army in France after graduation, and earned a PhD in American history from the University of Wisconsin. In 1956, he married Marilyn (Mainey) Blumenstiel, a Simmons College student he had met at a freshman mixer his first week at Harvard. His first faculty position was at Texas A&M but, eager to leave the segregated South, he accepted an offer in 1964 from the University of Vermont. He remained on the UVM history faculty until 2001, and he and Mainey built a happy life in Burlington, raising two children and participating in numerous civic groups and activities. His writings include two books, The Perfect Crisis: The Beginning of the Revolutionary War and The Royal Navy in America, 1760-1775. A guide he wrote for his students, Getting the Most Out of Your U.S. History Course: The History Student's Vade Mecum, became so popular a large textbook company bought it and packaged it with their history books. His final published article appeared last fall, in the journal Commonplace, “The Curious Affair of the Horsewhipped Senator: A Diplomatic Crisis That Didn't Happen”. Over his long life, Neil had many interests and passions. He was a devoted member of an early-morning Bible study group, an avid amateur photographer for a time and a marathon runner. He took up yoga in his 70s and was young at heart till his final days. His life took a sad turn when his son Peter died suddenly in 2014 and Mainey died three years later, after 61 years of happy marriage. But he found new, unexpected love at age 85. Elizabeth (Wiz) Dow, a former graduate student who had lost her husband three years earlier, offered him condolences and advice. Soon they were talking on the phone for hours and finding excuses to meet for meals. In 2019, he moved to her home in Hardwick, where they lived joyfully with two cats, a vegetable garden and a porch swing. In August he celebrated his 90th birthday with a party on their lawn attended by people from many chapters of his life. Neil is survived by his daughter, Hilary, and son-in-law, Peter Truell, of New York City; three grandchildren; two sisters; and his partner, Wiz, who held his hand as he took his last breath. Besides Mainey and Peter, he lost a sister, Mary Carol, who died in infancy in 1942. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Jeudevine Library Expansion Project in Hardwick.
