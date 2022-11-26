Neil J. Pecor BARRE — Neil J. Pecor, 70, passed away peacefully at UVM hospital in Burlington on November 14, 2022. Neil worked for the fire department in Barre, Vermont and he volunteered shoveling and sweeping Main Street in Barre. He enjoyed helping people out if they needed their roofs shoveled or whatever they needed done. He loved walking around or just sitting outside and enjoying the fresh air. He leaves behind is wife Judy Pecor, his daughter Tina Pecor, his son Neil Pecor, and his grandchildren Jamyson Pecor, Kalob Rollins, Brooklyn Rollins, Gabe Jones, his siblings John Pecor, Barb Cob, Amy Manser, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends, and his cat Hope that he loved. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Pecor and Ruth Richardson, along with his daughter Christina Pecor. Family and friends will be doing a celebration of life on December 3, from 1pm-4pm at the American Legion in Barre, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
