Neil C. Marshall WATERBURY — Neil C. Marshall, 82, passed away in the comfort of his home and family on Monday evening, June 29, 2020. Born in Burlington on July 22, 1937, he was the son of the late Dwaine C. and Shirley M. (Keith) Marshall. Neil was previously married to Elizabeth “Betty” (Wilder) Marshall. On Feb. 20, 2010, he married Winona M. Brown in Clermont Florida. Neil was a 1956 graduate of Waterbury High School and then enlisted to serve his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Neil was active duty from December 1956–June 1960 and following, became a full-time member of the U.S. Air National Guard stationed in Burlington where he was an Aircraft Tactical Maintenance Superintendent. He retired in 1981 at the rank of MSGT following 26 years of service. Not one to stay idle, Neil went to work manufacturing for Johnson Woodworking in Waterbury for several years and then applied his skills becoming an independent furniture builder, as well as crafting furniture repairs. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as spending time at camp in Maine. A longtime snowmobile enthusiast, Neil and his Dad operated a Skiroule Snowmobile Dealership for several years in Waterbury Center. Happiest building things, Neil helped construct a number of homes and camps for friends and family throughout the years. Neil is survived by his wife, Winona M. Brown of Waterbury; his sons, Robert Marshall and wife Debra of Waterbury, Jeff Marshall and wife Patty of Brookfield; two grandchildren, Krystal Marshall of Montpelier and Jason Marshall of Fairfax; four great-grandchildren, Ani Delgado, Kamryn Baker, Quinn Baker and Evie Bostock; a sister, Phyllis Marshall of Williston; two brothers, Bruce Marshall and wife Polly of East Montpelier, Steven Marshall and wife Bonnie of Waterbury Center; a brother-in-law, Douglas Couture of Duxbury; as well as extended family. Neil was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Couture. Services will be held privately with interment to take place in Hope Cemetery, Waterbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Living Hope Wesleyan Church, 5793 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, VT 05677 (www.hopeforvermont.org). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.