Nathan Sonny Picard MIDDLESEX — Nathan Sonny Picard, 36, of Middlesex, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 30, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1984, in Berlin, Vermont, the son of Tammy (Lane) and Emile Picard. Nathan attended U-32 where he graduated in 2002. He then attended Bridgton Academy. He later went on to attend Norwich University. Nathan grew up surrounded by a large and loving family with a love for nature and wildlife born into him. He was personable, selfless and well-loved by all who met him. His football career started at Dog River in Montpelier in fourth grade, continuing through senior year at U-32. His position as running back helped him be chosen to play in the Vermont North South game, Annual Shrine Bowl game in New Hampshire, inducted as an honoree into the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Federation Hall of Fame and was chosen as the 2001 Times Argus Player of the Year in his senior year. Nathan always walked off the field with humility and was very proud of his team's talent. During his time at U-32, he also played hockey and lacrosse. His greatest joy and proudest moments were when he was with his children. He loved watching his two sons, Kalell and Marcel, following in his footsteps by playing football. All three of the kids have spent many hours with him on the shores or in his boat fishing. He enjoyed teaching his kids to shoot and was so excited to tell people about the new gun he had just acquired, especially for Rocky when she was ready. Nathan worked alongside his dad in the logging and snow plowing business. His most recent job was as the head custodian at Rumney Memorial School, maintaining all building and grounds work. Nathan was always willing to help anyone who needed anything, whether it be a friend who needed to talk, a ride somewhere, help moving a couch, or anything at all. All you had to do was ask or be a stranger in need and he would be there to help. Nathan was a natural outdoorsman at heart. Whether it be fishing or hunting, he was in his glory as long as he could be in the woods enjoying the peace and quiet in these beautiful surroundings. At nighttime, it was not uncommon for Nathan to fire up his grill and make delicious barbecue dinners for his friends and loved ones, followed by sitting around a bonfire. He got tremendous joy from providing enjoyment for others, sharing stories, laughing and enjoying the company of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, a strong trait inherited from his loving mother. There are no words that can fully express the magnitude of love and gratitude we have for having Nathan in our lives. He could light up any room with his smile and big, blue eyes. We will cherish the stories and memories we have of him forever. Nathan is survived by his parents, Emile and Tammy Picard of Middlesex, Vermont; his three amazing children, Kalell Sonny, Marcel Emile Sonny and Rocquelle Renee Picard; his loving partner, Caitlin Morgan of Montpelier; his former spouse, Javonne Monte of Monroe, New York; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as a huge community of loyal friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Janet Lane; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Marie Picard; his uncle, James Lane; his aunts, Jeanette Gray and Margaret Barclay; and his cousin, JD Picard. A graveside service will be held in Middlesex Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. Those who attend are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Nathan Picard Memorial Fund to support his children and can be sent to Northfield Savings Bank at 100 State St., Suite 1, in Montpelier.
