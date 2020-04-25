Natalie Greenberg BOSTON, Mass. — Natalie Greenberg was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sept. 1, 1932, to Dorothy and Nate Greenberg. She spent her childhood growing up in Montpelier with her younger brother, Frank. She loved reading and crossword puzzles her entire life and had a wonderful collection of books and friends associated with her love of literacy and local history. Following her graduation with honors from Montpelier High School, Natalie matriculated at Vassar College. Natalie spent her junior year abroad at the University of London then graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in English. She enrolled in and completed the Management Training Program offered by Harvard-Radcliffe, a precursor to women being accepted at the Harvard Business School. Natalie pursued her love of literature by starting as editor’s assistant at Doubleday. There and at Knopf she worked with several important writers of fiction. When she first moved from New York City to Boston, she became assistant to Dr. Abram Sachar, president, then chancellor at Brandeis University. Then she returned to publishing as an editor at Atlantic Monthly Books and retired as Production Editor at the Harvard Business School Books Publishing. Upon retirement she found relevant work as a volunteer at the Brookline Library then later as a cataloguer of books and pamphlets for the Museum of Fine Arts. While she traveled during her vacations, such as Kenya, she found more time to pursue her interests in more countries, notably Egypt, Greece, Italy. She loved her long walks around Boston and neighboring areas and always took the time in her day for outdoors! Natalie had many great friendships in her lifetime and was very proud of her family and friends. Natalie is survived by her brother, Frank of Oregon and niece Geri Baker of Colorado, and various other relatives. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Donations may be made to the Brookline Library in her name.
