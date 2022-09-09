Naomi Mae "Sally" Decker IVINS, UT — Naomi Mae Decker, known to many as "Sally," passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Ivins, Utah, on Tuesday, August 30. She was 88 years old and born on September 17, 1933, in Gaysville, Vermont. Sally is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Charles M “Chuck” Decker, her son, Brian V. Decker (Cynthia Lawyer), and her granddaughter, Kristina L. Decker (Collin Marcotte). She is survived by her sons, A. Flint Decker (Gail) and Charles L “Chip” Decker (Taffy) and two grandchildren, Jason Decker and Eric Decker (Alysa Decker) and 5 great-grandchildren, Sam Decker, Wyatt Decker, Gabe Decker, Austin Marcotte and Jenna Marcotte. Sally is the eldest of five siblings born to Edna Mae White (Proctor) and Albert Flint White, David (deceased) and Charles and her sisters Ida Mae (Ely) and Carol (Dewey), together with her many extended family members in Vermont, New York, North Carolina, Wyoming, and Florida. Sally lived a wonderful life with many memories of family and friends. She was born during the depression era in rural Vermont and came from simple means. She first met her future husband Chuck in a southern Vermont apple orchard, where they both worked. She had great accomplishments in her professional career including being named by the Governor of Vermont as Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Agency of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles for the State of Vermont. Sally was fortunate to live in many areas of the country including Vermont, New York, North Carolina, Florida, Maine, and Utah. Never afraid of technology, Sally achieved many successes in her life, including helping the State of Vermont tie-into the National US database for Motor Vehicle records state-to-state back in the time of only IBM mainframes, to present day, creating her eCommerce store late in her life on eBay called "Mom's Old Post Card Store & More," selling Old Vintage Post Cards, Stamps and Ephemera that Chuck had collected over his lifetime, successfully shipping multitudes of old collectibles and vintage post cards to nearly all 50 states over the past five years. A celebration of both Sally's and Chuck's life is planned to be in her home state of Vermont in 2023. It would be Sally's wish to thank all of her doctors and friends in these most recent years and the family's collective wish to thank the many nurses, doctors, technicians, and caregivers at the Intermountain Hospital and Intermountain Homecare and Hospice in her last weeks. The love and attention shown to Sally during her last days is so appreciated by her entire family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sally’s name to her favorite non-profit organization, “Best Friends Animal Sanctuary”, based in Kanab, Utah. Memorial gift donations can be directed to: Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741, Attention: Juli Staley Or by calling Best Friends at 435.919.3835 Option 1.
