Nannette S. (Burnham) Tavekelian SOUTH WOODBURY — Nannette Sue (Burnham) Tavekelian, 80 years young, of South Woodbury, Vermont, was promoted to Heaven on Oct. 6, 2020, at home with her family by her side - just as she wanted. She is survived by many family members who will miss her dearly. Nannette is the beloved wife of 54 years to Steve Tavekelian Jr. She is the best mother to Robin and Bill, Stephanie and Alex, Stephen and Colleen, and Troy and Joy. She is a loving grandmother to Kerin and Dan, Jamie, Dari, Allysia, Jadyn, Shea, Lance, Haiden and Joshua Cecil; and great-grandmother to Ethan and Addilyn. Born March 18, 1940. at the Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, Vermont, she was the only child of the late Cecil and Ruth (Simpson) Burnham. Nannette and her parents lived in Montpelier and Barre, Vermont, before moving to Burlington, Vermont, where Nannette graduated from Burlington High School in 1958. She then moved to Boston to pursue a career in hairdressing. Nannette married Steve on March 20, 1966. They lived in West Medford, Woburn and Plymouth, Massachusetts, before retiring in the early-'90s to her grandparents' farmhouse in South Woodbury, Vermont where she lived during World War II while her father, Cecil Burnham, served in the Army in Europe. On June 1, 1979, Nannette opened Adam & Eve Hair Salon in Plymouth Center. At one point, they had three salons located around Plymouth; one is still successfully in operation today. In South Woodbury, she opened a salon in her home, The Best Little Hair House in Vermont. In addition to being a successful business owner, she was also a Sunday school teacher, a church choir member, a Head Start volunteer, a Woodbury Rescue volunteer, and very active in their churches, including the South Woodbury Congregational Church where her grandmother, Lena Haskell, was a longtime member, and most recently, Barre Congregational Church. Nannette lived life to the fullest. She's loved by many and missed by all. Her smile, laugh, compassion and hugs will be greatly missed, as will chatting with her on the phone. Her loved ones know there was a celebration in Heaven where countless family and friends were there to greet her. There was a private family service on Oct. 10, 2020, at her home by the brook. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nannette's memory to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice; 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 and at their website cvhhh.org. They are angels on earth to the family. For online condolences, go to gregorycremation.com.
