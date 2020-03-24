Nancy W. McVickar COLCHESTER — Nancy W. McVickar, 92, formerly of Northfield, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester. She was born in Boston on July 26, 1927, the daughter of Sidney & Alice (Greene) Wiggin. She is a graduate of Colby College class of 1947. She had been married to John E. Slater. She later married Grenville K. McVickar who has predeceased her. She had recently lived in Northfield. Nancy was devoted to reading history of the local area, painting with her art, flower arranging, gardening and taking drives in the country to view the scenery. She moved in May 2019 to Green Mountain Nursing Home to be closer to her son, Gifford. Nancy was an award winning flower arranger and interior design professional. She was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and the Ladies Reading Circle, both in Northfield. She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel G. Slater of Boehne TX, Gifford W Slater of Colchester; a brother, Paul Wiggin of Waban MA; and eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Sarah W. Slater, her sister, Priscilla W Church. There are no calling hours or services at this time. Family is planning a celebration of her life for a later date. Kingston Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church of Northfield.
