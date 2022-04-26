Nancy Rugo Marsonette VENICE, Fla. — Nancy Rugo Marsonette, 78, passed away on April 19, 2022, at her home in Venice, Florida, with family members present. She was born on Aug. 28, 1943, in Barre, Vermont. She lived in Williamstown, Vermont, until 1958 when she moved to Florida and graduated from high school in 1961. After high school, she spent a few years in California and then moved to Shawnee, Kansas, where she owned and operate her own cleaning business until 1998. She then retired to Cape Canaveral and later moved to Venice, Florida, in 2012. Nancy greatest enjoyment was reading and antique shopping. She will be remembered as a generous person. She was predeceased by her parents, Pasquale and Williamina Rugo; and sisters, Patty Blodgett and Judy Rugo. She is survived by her siblings, Mary (Richard) Guild, Bill (Barbara) Rugo and Wendy Chagnon. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
