Nancy R. Buinicky BARRE — Nancy Rita Buinicky, 81, of Barre, passed away September 10, 2022, at her home in the loving care of her sister Susan and her brother- in- law Gary. Her cat, Jada, was also at her side. She was born in Claremont, NH to her parents Gerald A. Buinicky and L. Rita (Bodreau) Buinicky. Nancy graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Claremont in 1959. She moved to Barre with her parents and siblings in 1961. She worked at W.T Grant, Ethan Allen in Randolph and retired from TDS Telecom in Northfield in 2003 after 24 years of service. Nancy was an active member of St. Monica Parish in Barre where she served on several committees including the Parish council and Finance committee. She taught CCD and served for several years as Eucharistic minister as well as volunteering in the Parish office. She was also a volunteer at Central VT Home Health and Hospice until 2020. Nancy enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing bridge, traveling, reading and trips to the casino with friends. Her perennial garden brought her great joy. She loved visiting new nurseries and sharing plants and flowers with family and friends.Her many travels took her to several US states and many countries. Her favorite places were Israel, Kenya, and Alaska. She is survived by her brother Robert Buinicky of NC, her sister Susan Martin and her brother –in – law Gary Martin with whom she shared a home. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will all miss her as well. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Paul Buinicky and baby brother Michael Buinicky and her beloved cat Molly. Many thanks to the compassionate nurses and staff at CVHHH who provided comfort and gentle care in her final days. Per Nancy’s request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate Nancy’s life will be held on Monday September 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Monica Church in Barre. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre, Vt Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
