Nancy P. Smith WATERBURY CENTER — Graveside service for Nancy P. Smith, who died Feb. 8, 2022, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in Fairview Cemetery, Glenside Avenue, followed by a reception at Atkins Field, Granite Street, both in Hardwick. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
