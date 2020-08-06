Nancy N. LeBlanc BARRE — Nancy N. LeBlanc, 76, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, with her family by her side. Born Aug. 23, 1943, in Keene, New Hampshire, Nancy was the daughter of Stanley Smith and Jeannette Tenney Smith. She married Thomas J. LeBlanc in 1974. Nancy graduated from the Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, Vermont. After graduating, she worked as an LPN at the Perry Clinic. Later on, she worked at IBM where she met Tom. Nancy loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved to create crafts and spend time with her husband piecing together puzzles. She was a wise and kind soul who always knew what to say. A favorite pastime for her was watching her granddaughters' basketball teams. She was always in the front row cheering them on. She is survived by her mother, Jeannette Tenney Smith; her beloved husband, Thomas LeBlanc; sisters, Carol Castor and Sharon Smith; brothers, Albert Hutchins and Robert Smith; her daughter, Renée Webster; and granddaughters, Sydney and Riley Jarvis. She was predeceased by her father, Stanley Smith; and sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Pearson and Judy Hutchins. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside memorial will be held in Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences, may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.