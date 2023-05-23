Nancy L. Willey MONTPELIER — Graveside Services for Nancy Lynn Willey who died December 10, 2022, in the comfort of her home with family at her side, will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in the family plot in the Main Street Cemetery in Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli of the United Church in Hardwick officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
