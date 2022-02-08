Nancy J. Lamson NORTHFIELD FALLS — Nancy J. Lamson, 86, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Mayo Healthcare in Northfield, with family at her side. She was born in Waterbury on April 14, 1935, the daughter of Edward and Bernice (Finn) Martin. She was a graduate of Waterbury High School. She married Clarence “Pete” Lamson Jr. in Wesley Methodist Church in Waterbury, on June 20, 1952. He predeceased her Nov. 2, 1995, after 43 years of marriage. Nancy had worked for the Waterbury State Hospital, Luce’s Hardware Store, both of Waterbury, Petco and Lemery’s, both of Northfield. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, camping and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Peter Lamson and his wife, Pamela, of Berlin, David Lamson and his wife, Christina, of Northfield Falls; three grandchildren, Christopher Lamson, Dawn Lamson, Darcy Lamson Hess; five great-grandchildren, Danyelle Ryan, Lucas Lamson, Leah Lamson, Kimberlee Willis Lamson and Abigail Hess. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marilyn Lamson; grandson, Christopher Lamson; two brothers, Bernard “Bumpy” Martin and Brian Martin. There are no calling hours. A graveside service is being planned for this spring in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity of one's choice. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
