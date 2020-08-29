Nancy H. Cady HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Nancy H. Cady of Hyattsville, Maryland, died on April 20, 2020, at age 73. She was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Sept. 21, 1946, and moved with her family to Lakewood, Colorado, in 1961 where she graduated from Lakewood High School in 1964. Upon her graduation from Smith College, Nancy began her life of international adventure both as a Peace Corps volunteer and as a Foreign Service officer with the U.S. Department of State. Her Peace Corps service took her to the San Blas Islands in Panama from 1969 to 1971; and to Ibb, Sanaa and Taiz, Yemen, from 1973 to 1975. From 1976 to 2007, Nancy’s career with the State Department took her to U.S. Embassies in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (1977-1980); Moscow, USSR (1980-1981); Tegucigalpa, Honduras (1983-1986); Sanaa, Yemen (1986-1988); and Havana, Cuba (1988-1993). Throughout her State Department career, Nancy’s home base was in Alexandria, Virginia. Upon her return from Havana in 1993, she worked for the State Department as a real estate specialist up until the time of her retirement in 2007. Nancy’s overseas adventures were extraordinarily interesting and the stories she had to tell were inspiring, to say the least. She could speak Arabic, Kuna, French, Spanish and Russian. Both of her children were adopted when she lived in Honduras so they got their start in life in Honduras, Yemen and Cuba! In recent years, she has lived with her daughter Leyla’s family in Hyattsville, Maryland. Nancy is survived by her son, Daniel Cady of Arlington, Virginia; her daughter, Leyla Cady Martinez of Hyattsville, Maryland; five granddaughters; her sister, Norma Cady from Colorado; and her sister-in-law, Marith Reheis from Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Wally Cady; and her brother, John W. Cady.
