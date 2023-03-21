Nancy H. Brown MORETOWN — Nancy H. Brown, 95, of Brownsville Road in Moretown, passed away peacefully at her home on March 15, 2023. She was born on July 5, 1927 in Newport, VT, the daughter of George and Gladys (Drown) Hawthrone. After moving to Central Vermont, Nancy graduated from Montpelier High School. On July 14, 1945, Nancy married Maurice Brown. Together they ran the Brown Farm in Moretown and raised and milked Cows. Sadly Mr. Brown passed in 2004. She is also predeceased by son Maurice Jr. aka Curly 1983. Nancy will be remembered as a strong independent lady who lived for her children and grandchildren above anything else. Nancy enjoyed doing cross stitch and solving word search and playing Upwords. She was also an avid novel reader. Survivors include her children; Susan Companion of Moretown and Gary Brown and wife, Cheryl of Moretown; her sister, Joyce Spooner; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. Services will be held privately. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
