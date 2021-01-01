Nancy (Flanagan) Gildea ALBANY, N.Y. — Nancy Anne (Flanagan) Gildea left this world on Oct. 16, 2020, after living with lung cancer for several years. She was born to Kathleen "Kay" and Edward Flanagan on March 13, 1953, at Heaton Hospital. Throughout her childhood years, Nancy was an honorary member of the Tomasi family clan of six. Nancy had musical talents for playing the piano, ukulele, guitar and singing. She made friends easily as she enjoyed hearing about the lives of others. She had an especially strong relationship with Tracy Thompson and her daughter, Juliana. Nancy came to Vermont often and participated in many Tomasi/Gay/Babic special occasions. Her special place was floating on the pond at camp. She also enjoyed visiting with her relatives in the Montpelier and Burlington areas. Nancy married Bill Gildea in 1994. She and Bill went on several cruises together and enjoyed hosting barbecues with friends. On Sept. 8, 2019, Nancy, Bill and friend Linda Muir came to Vermont for a sail on Lake Champlain, courtesy of the organization, HealingWindsVT.org. It was a beautiful day and Nancy was very happy. Nancy was predeceased by her mother, Kathleen (Canning) Flanagan; and her father, Edward Flanagan; Aunt Kathleen "Kitty" Flanagan and Aunt Helen "Bunny" Flanagan. She leaves the following relatives: her husband, Bill Gildea; cousins, Barbara Gadhue, Tom Gadhue, Nancy (Gadhue) Pecor, Mary Jane (Gadhue) Raftery, John Flanagan, Joan (Flanagan) Gilpin, Pat (Flanagan) Rea, Susie (Flanagan) Renard, Mary Kay Kennedy, Susan (Kennedy) Merrill, Michael Kennedy and Patrick Kennedy. Nancy also leaves many close friends and neighbors who loved her. The arrangements were made with the New Comer Funeral Home in Albany, New York. Please visit this website newcomeralbany.com to leave your condolences.
