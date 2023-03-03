Nancy Dulac BARRE — Nancy Dulac, 67, of Barre, VT passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2023. She was born in Springfield, VT on November 19, 1955, to Elba and Lucy (Rogers) Jillson. Most recently, Nancy had been the Operations and Finance Director at Central Vermont Adult Basic Education, Inc. (CVABE) in Barre, VT. She was passing the torch and sharing her knowledge as she neared retirement. Nancy spent most of her adult life working at non-profit organizations and wore many hats throughout her career. Many of Nancy's coworkers became friends which felt more like family with each passing year. Nancy was a kind and loving soul who looked forward to her upcoming retirement and planned on moving to upstate NY to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Dulac, of Westport, NY; her grandson, Dylan Limlaw, and his girlfriend, Brooke Stevens, of Plattsburgh, NY; her sister, Janice Jillson, of Rio Rancho, NM; her sister-in-law, Maralyn Jillson, of Dummerston, VT; many nieces, nephews, and family members. Nancy was preceded in death by two sisters, Rita Griffin and Lucinda Adams, and her brother, Nelson Jillson. Nancy’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Dhiresha Blose for her incredible support and help during this difficult time. We send best wishes to those that knew and cared for Nancy as she was a special light in the world and will be missed greatly. There will be no public service held. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.