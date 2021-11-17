Nancy Doney Plastridge NORTHFIELD — Nancy Doney Plastridge, 87, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home in Northfield. She was born in Northfield on Feb. 18, 1934, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Legier) Doney. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1952. She married E. Wendell Plastridge on June 27, 1953, at St. John The Evangelist Church in Northfield. The couple had celebrated 62 years of marriage before his death on July 3, 2015. Besides being a devoted mother of six daughters, Nancy had been employed in secretarial work at Chatterdon Insurance, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and National Life Group, all in Montpelier. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield and enjoyed many years of camping and boating with her family on Lake Champlain. Everyone knew they were always welcome to stop in for 3:00 coffee. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Gary) Finch, Sandra (Robert) Dukette, Terry (Steven) Reed, Linda (Daniel) Dilena, all of Northfield, Margaret (Stephan) White, Hingham, Massachusetts, and Betsy (Jeffrey) Boyce, Melbourne, Florida; two brothers, Linwood "Chuck" Doney and wife Marsha, Northfield Falls, Steven Doney and wife Denise, Williston; a sister, Linda Brodowsky and husband Joe, Ogunquit, Maine; 18 grandchildren, three step-grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold Doney and George Doney; and two sisters, Barbara Jenkinson and Evelyn Wilson. Services and burial will take place privately in Northfield Falls Cemetery. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family.
