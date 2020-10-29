Nancy deGroff GEORGIA — Ornithologist and interpretive naturalist, Nancy deGroff, 91, died peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020, at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville, Vermont. Nancy was born Feb. 10, 1929, and grew up on the tidal mud flats of Lawrence, Long Island, New York, where her parents, Theodore and Olga deGroff, lived year-round. Her father was superintendent of a summer estate with its many flower and vegetable gardens. Thus, Nancy was introduced early to Nature. Mary Albert, her seventh-grade teacher, further encouraged her exploration of the natural world. One of her biggest excitements was the six months she spent raising a baby squirrel, Harry Cane, named after the 1938 hurricane that devastated Long Island. Nancy reveled in playing French horn in high school. She was selected to play in both New York State Band and NYS Orchestra. Nancy traveled every summer to Hyde-Park-on-the-Hudson, Long Island, where her father was born and where family continue to live. Theodore’s family had lived there for over 300 years, and it is where he met Olga. Nancy’s parents are buried there. Nancy attended college at Cornell in Ithaca, New York, and studied ornithology. She also took up archery and fencing. After graduating from Cornell, Nancy worked at summer camps where she taught outdoor skills, birding and Iroquois Indian lore. During this same time, she attended Indiana University graduating in the new, exciting program of Outdoor Education. After, she worked as field director for the Camp Fire Girls in Michigan, training and supervising the leaders of the girls’ programs. Nancy became the first interpretative naturalist for the Philadelphia Conservationists, where she directed their field study program at Tinicum Marsh. She was director of Camp Wapalane, part of the overall program of the New Jersey State School of Conservation in Stokes State Forest in northern New Jersey. Eventually, Nancy moved to Georgia, Vermont, to teach in the Environmental Program at the University of Vermont. Subsequently, she taught classes in natural history at Goddard College. After she retired, Nancy was occasionally called on to substitute teach science classes at local high schools. Nancy also enjoyed continuing to play French horn with Montpelier’s Capitol City Band. She lived her last five years happily at The Manor where she became a champion poker player. Nancy leaves behind her closest friend of 60 years, Eleanor Ott, of Maple Corner, Calais, Lou Cherry of Maple Corner, Victor Ely of Worcester, and Monika Reis of Montpelier, among many others who loved and appreciated Nancy’s bright spirit, sense of humor and love of the living earth.
