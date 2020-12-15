Nancy (Boulanger) Chapin WILLIAMSTOWN — Nancy (Boulanger) Chapin, 73, a longtime resident of Railroad Street, gained her wings after a short illness, while holding her daughter’s hand on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Born on Jan. 15, 1947, in Barre City, she was the daughter of Foster and Ruby (Freeman) Rodger. She attended elementary school in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1964. In the summer of 1964, Nancy married Andre Boulanger Sr. in Washington, Vermont. The two made their home in Williamstown, where they raised their four children. They stayed there until Andre’s passing in 1992. Nancy remarried in 2010 to Munroe Chapin and continued to live in Williamstown. Her working career began as an LNA at Rowan Court in Barre for many years. She eventually left to work for The Times Argus and ended up being a day program advisor for Washington County Mental Health until her retirement in 2011. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed cooking, playing cards, shopping, doing puzzles, sewing, surfing the internet and most importantly, spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Teddy. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Survivors include her husband, Munroe Chapin of Williamstown; three sons, Andy Boulanger Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Williamstown, David Boulanger and his wife, Heather, of Barre, and John Boulanger and his wife, Heather, of Barre; her daughter, Tina Giampietro and her husband, Mike, of Milford, Massachusetts; two stepdaughters, Renee Lawrence and her husband, David, of Plainfield, and Andrea Gabree and her husband, Ed, of Alburgh, Vermont; her stepson, Brent Chapin and his wife, Kim, of Roanoke, Virginia; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Clinton Rodger and his wife, Edie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Andre "Andy" Boulanger Sr., she was predeceased by her two brothers and her sister. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Nancy’s life will be held in the spring of 2021 at a time to be announced later. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601; or St. Jude’s at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
