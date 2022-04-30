Nancy A. Ellis WILLIAMSTOWN — Nancy Ann Ellis, 88, of Felicity First Avenue, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, with her family at her bedside. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Worcester Village Cemetery in Worcester. Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
