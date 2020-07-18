Nadene M. (Dickinson) Royce BRAINTREE — Nadene May Dickinson Royce, 89, of Braintree, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly in her home July 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 29, 1930, to Thelma Rabtoy and Floyd Dickinson in Roxybury, Vermont, the oldest of three daughters. She attended school in East Granville and Randolph, Vermont, and was a high school graduate. She married Alton Royce May 15, 1949, in Braintree, Vermont. She worked for years for Gifford Memorial Hospital and Waterbury Plastics. She enjoyed square dancing with the Sugar House Swingers in Woodstock, Vermont, vacationing with her family, and spending weekends during the summer at her camper at Kampersville. She was predeceased by both of her parents; as well as her husband of 50 years. She is survived by her daughter, Ardis Martin of Essex Junction, Vermont; granddaughter, Marissa Martin of Rutland, Vermont; and grandson, Shelby Martin of Rutland, Vermont. She is also survived by her two loving sisters, Carolyn Goldsmith of Dummerston, Vermont, and Rosalind Sumner of Randolph, Vermont; and her sister-in-law, Sally Davis of Lebanon, New Hampshire. Her pride and joy was her great-grandson, Noah Lear of Rutland, Vermont. Burial will take place in Mountain View Cemetery in West Braintree, Vermont, on Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ronald E. Rilling officiating. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please reach out and do something kind for a neighbor, friend, family member or stranger. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
