Nada Kelley BERLIN — Nada Virginia Kelley, 87, of Berlin, VT, passed away on July 18, 2022 at Central Vermont Medical Center while her favorite song “Mansion on the Hill” played, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Nada was born on March 19, 1935. She was the daughter of Walter and Jessie (Sayers) Sears. When Nada was seventeen, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kelley, and they shared 65 years of marriage. Together, they were blessed with 5 children- Linda, Lisa, Robert, Cathy and Kerry. Nada was a homemaker and loved taking care of her home and her family. She was always there when one of her family was in need. Nada loved her little dogs Tiger, Coco, Mindy, Buffy, and Bingo. She had a passion for card games, bingo, gambling and racing. She was part of a bowling league at Twin City Lanes for many years. She was a member of the Pitch league at the American Legion in Northfield, where she played cards with her sons and grandsons, and got so much enjoyment from. Nada was an avid bingo player and looked forward to her many gambling trips with her friends. Nada’s favorite band was “Hunger Mountain Haze” until it became “The Legends” in which she would attend every possible event they played at. You would often finer her playing with their CD at home, or watching the race if you dropped by for a visit. Her favorite song was “Mansion on the Hill” and the band would play it for her each time. Nada leaves behind her children- Linda (Jr.) Salls of Florida, Lisa Bailey of Berlin, Robert (Mary) Kelley of Berlin, Kerry (Samantha) Kelley of Berlin, as well as nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, and her very special friends Donna, Lynn and Flo. As well as her parents, Nada is predeceased by her husband Bob, daughter Cathy, son-in-law Wayne, and great-grandson, Logan. A private graveside service will be held on August 3, 2022, at the Berlin Corner Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Following burial, a reception will follow at the American Legion in Northfield at noon, and everyone is welcome. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
