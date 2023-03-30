Muriel M. Wallace PLAINFIELD — Muriel M. Wallace, 93, of Maple Hill Road passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at her home. Born on July 14, 1929, in Rochester, she was the daughter of John Eben and Nathalie Muriel (Allen) Andress. She attended local schools. She married Abner Wallace and following their marriage, they made their home in New Hampshire, Maine and then Torrington, Connecticut. Muriel was a housewife and in her spare time, enjoyed watching birds, camping, reading, doing word search puzzles, and especially loved playing the card game, “31” with anyone who would play. Survivors include her grandson Travis Wallace and granddaughter Tanya Wilkinson, both of Torrington, CT; her five great-grandchildren and her siblings Jay Kennett, Jr. of East Barre, VT; Wanata Mayhew and her husband, Russell of Marshfield, VT; and Jerry Kennett and Rita Copeland both of Plainfield, VT. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her children Jennifer (Wallace) Cain, Steven Wallace, Lee Wallace, and Philip Carter; her brothers Theodore, Romaine, Frank, and Clifton Andress and Eugene Kennett. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Plainfield Fire and Rescue, PO Box 217, Plainfield, VT 05667. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
