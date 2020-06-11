Mitchell T. "Mike" Harrness BETHEL — Mitchell T. “Mike” Harrness, 98, of Bethel died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center. He was born March 3, 1922, in Northfield, the son of Vernon and Leah (Bellanger) Harnois. He attended Northfield schools and graduated from high school in 1940. He attended National Youth Administrative School (Boy’s State) at Little River Dam in Waterbury. He worked for Ratheon Mfg. in Waltham, Massachusetts, prior to entering the Army in 1942. He was employed by New England Telephone Co. in 1946 and worked as a lineman, cable splicer and installer-repairman. He retired from AT&T Information Systems after 37 years of service. He married Corrine Campbell in 1949. He served as a lister for the Town of Bethel from 1986-1998 and was named Lister of the Year by the Vermont Association of Listers and Assessors in 1996. Mike was a charter and life member of Northfield Post 6674 of the VFW and Randolph Post 9 of the American Legion and served as commander four times. He enjoyed reading, especially history and biographies. He enjoyed sports and coached Little League in Randolph for several years in the 1950s. He was a hunter of all kinds of game, big and small. He was an avid fisherman. He tied his own flies and taught others the art of fly tying. He invented patterns of his own which were very productive and popular with other fishermen. He was a volunteer at Gifford Medical Center. He is survived by his children, Stephen Harrness of Enosburg, Mitchell Harrness of Randolph and Deborah Richards of Bethel; 19 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory; and his wife, Corrine. A private graveside service will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery with Rev. Ronald E. Rilling officiating. Contributions in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302; or the American Legion Post 9, 19 South Pleasant St., Randolph, VT 05060. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
