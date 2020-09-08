Misty Lynn Dunster BARRE — Misty Lynn Dunster, born Oct. 27, 1980, died Aug. 11, 2019, at her home. Survivors include her mother, Rhoda Dunster (who later died May 1, 2020); father, Gary Dunster; stepfather, Mark Chase; two children, Adam Haggett and Kia Graham; three brothers, Kaden Doe, Jeremy and Christopher Dunster; and a sister. Jody Walker. The graveside service for Misty and her mother will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 in Waterbury Center Cemetery, Maple Street, followed by a Celebration of Life.
