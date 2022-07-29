Miriam (Welt) Langdon BARRE — Miriam “Mimi” Langdon, 100, died at Berlin Meadows in Barre on July 22, 2022. A graveside memorial will be held in NY at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to view Mimi’s full obituary and share your memoires.
